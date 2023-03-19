Hayton scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Hayton is up to a seven-game point streak, having logged four goals and eight assists in that span. The 22-year-old center continues to thrive in a top-line role. He's up to 14 goals, 37 points, 154 shots, 74 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 70 contests this season.