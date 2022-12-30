Hayton scored an empty-net goal on two shots, dished two assists and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hayton earned all three of his points in the third period. One of his assists came on the power play, which was his first point with the man advantage since Nov. 8. The 22-year-old center has earned five points in his last seven outings, and he's up to two goals, six helpers, 54 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-11 rating through 34 contests overall.