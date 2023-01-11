Hayton scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Hayton has scored in consecutive contests for the first time this season. He's also picked up eight of his 13 points on the season over his last seven games. The 22-year-old is finding success alongside Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, which is great news for all three players. Hayton has four goals, nine helpers, 71 shots, 52 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 40 appearances.