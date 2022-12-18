Hayton found the back of the net in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Buffalo.

Hayton scored at 12:16 of the second period to give Arizona a 2-1 lead, but the Coyotes couldn't maintain that edge. It was his first goal and fifth point in 29 contests this season. The 22-year-old also had an assist Friday versus the Islanders, but before that he went 14 straight games without a point from Nov. 12-Dec. 13.