Hayton scored a goal on two shots in the Coyotes' 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken on Tuesday.
Hayton scored a power-play goal in the second period to give the Coyotes a 2-1 lead. This goal marks Hayton's first goal and point of the season as he has struggled mightily to begin the year. Even amid the struggles, Hayton continues to occupy a role on the top line and first power-play unit for the Coyotes.
More News
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Touches off late-game fracas•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Secures win in overtime•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Snaps small slump with goal•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Tallies twice Monday•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Ups point streak to nine games•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Scores in loss•