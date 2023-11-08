Hayton scored a goal on two shots in the Coyotes' 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken on Tuesday.

Hayton scored a power-play goal in the second period to give the Coyotes a 2-1 lead. This goal marks Hayton's first goal and point of the season as he has struggled mightily to begin the year. Even amid the struggles, Hayton continues to occupy a role on the top line and first power-play unit for the Coyotes.