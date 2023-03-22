Hayton scored a goal on four shots in the Coyotes' 2-1 loss to the Jets on Tuesday.

Hayton cut the Jets' lead to 2-1, jamming home a rebound past Connor Hellebuyck. The Canadian center has been red-hot as of late, riding an eight-game point streak with 13 points in that span. On the season, Hayton has 15 goals and 38 points in 71 games.