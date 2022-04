Hayton scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Hayton got the Coyotes on the board at 12:43 of the second period. The 21-year-old center has seen a more solidly top-six role in April, but he has just two goals in 10 games to show for it. He's at nine tallies, 19 points, 73 shots on net, 77 hits and a minus-8 rating through 55 contests overall.