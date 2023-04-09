Hayton scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Hayton tallied with a minute left in the extra session. This was his second straight game with a goal, and the tally was his fourth game-winner of the season. The center is up to 19 goals, 43 points, 173 shots on net, 79 hits, 40 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 80 appearances. He's taken a big step forward this season and should have no trouble holding onto a top-six role as the Coyotes' rebuild continues into 2023-24.