Hayton produced an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Hayton has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games and eight of his last 11 outings. Over the longer span, he has four goals and five assists while playing on the top line. Hayton set up a Clayton Keller tally late in the first period to produce a 2-1 lead. For the season, Hayton has 29 points, 139 shots on net, 70 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 66 appearances.