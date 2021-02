Hayton was assigned to AHL Tucson on Monday.

The 2018 fifth overall pick has been unable to get his footing at the top level, posting four points over 20 games last year and adding just three points through 14 games this year. Hayton has averaged just 11:29 of ice time per contest, so his development is best-served by handling top-six minutes in the AHL. The 20-year-old suited up in five AHL games last year, posting a goal and four helpers.