The Coyotes shuttled Hayton to AHL Tuscon on Tuesday for conditioning purposes.

It was relayed last week that Hayton was nearing clearance for full contact and was nearing a return and his conditioning assignment marks another step in the process. The rookie has been sidelined since the World Juniors that ended in early January, so he may need to get a couple of games under his belt before the team opts to recall him.

