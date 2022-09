Hayton signed a two-year, $3.55 million contract with the Coyotes on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Hayton remained an unsigned RFA deep into the summer, but he's got a new deal in place just before the Coyotes' training camp. The center produced 24 points in 60 contests last season, and he'll look to take another step forward in 2022-23. The 22-year-old should receive a top-six role on a Coyotes team lacking forward depth.