Hayton logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

All three of Hayton's points this season have come in his last four games. The 23-year-old started slow, but head coach Andre Tourigny kept the center on the top line between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, and it's starting to pay off. Hayton has added 31 shots on net, nine blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 15 appearances.