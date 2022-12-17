Hayton logged an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-4 win over the Islanders.

Hayton snapped a 14-game point drought with the secondary helper on Clayton Keller's second-period goal. During the slump, Hayton added 20 shots and 19 hits while posting a minus-2 rating. Needless to say, the 22-year-old hasn't taken the expected step forward this season -- in fact, it's been a large step backward instead. He has four assists, 39 shots on net, 37 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 28 appearances.