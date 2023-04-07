Hayton scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Hayton snapped a three-game dry spell with the goal. For the first time in a while, he wasn't alongside Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz at even strength, instead playing with Matias Maccelli and Lawson Crouse. Hayton's had a solid breakout season with 18 tallies, 42 points, 170 shots on net, 79 hits and a minus-3 rating through 79 appearances, and he should be a fixture in the Coyotes' top six for years to come.