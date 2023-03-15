Hayton supplied two assists in Arizona's 4-3 overtime victory over Calgary on Tuesday.
Hayton's second helper was recorded while Arizona was shorthanded. He has 13 goals and 35 points in 68 contests this season. Hayton is on fire with three goals and 10 points over his last five outings.
