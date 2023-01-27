Hayton scored a power-play goal on four shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Hayton had the Coyotes' fifth goal of the contest. The 22-year-old has picked up five tallies and three assists through 14 games in January, and that's with a six-game drought in between a couple of bursts of offense. He's consistently been in a top-six role lately, which is helping him sustain his scoring gains. For the season, Hayton has seven tallies, 17 points, 91 shots on net, 62 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 49 outings.