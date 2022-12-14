Hayton's point drought reached 14 games in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

In that span, Hayton has managed just 20 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-2 rating. He's slipped out of a top-six role and was on the fourth line Tuesday. The 22-year-old has been limited to a meager three assists with 39 shots on net, 35 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-11 rating in 27 contests overall.