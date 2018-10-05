Hayton (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, according to TSN's transaction report.

It's difficult to surmise how long Hayton might be out of commission since the Coyotes are not disclosing the nature of his injury. However, there promises to be a lot of media attention on Hayton's status since he burst into the spotlight as the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft.

More News
Our Latest Stories