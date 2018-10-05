Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Surfaces on IR
Hayton (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, according to TSN's transaction report.
It's difficult to surmise how long Hayton might be out of commission since the Coyotes are not disclosing the nature of his injury. However, there promises to be a lot of media attention on Hayton's status since he burst into the spotlight as the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...