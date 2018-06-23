Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Surprise jump to fifth at draft

Hayton was drafted fifth overall by the Coyotes at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Hayton is a solid, yet unspectacular pivot who delivered a point-per-game last season for the super-deep Sault Greyhounds of the OHL. He has good offensive skills and they come with a touch of snarl. He thinks the game well, takes important face-offs and kills penalties. And Hayton drives possession really, really well, something that is critical in today's NHL. Hayton is steady, not flashy, and there's something to be said for sturdy, guaranteed production - we'd take that over a guy with high-ceiling, low-floor flash any day. The Desert Dawgs got a good one with this guy, but fifth overall is a stretch given the talent the team left on the table. The pressure is on, but we think he can live up to it.