Hayton will not return to Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets after sustaining an upper-body injury in the second period.
Hayton scored a goal on three shots in 7:57 of ice time prior to the injury. The center has had some bad luck this year, but he's played in all 16 games and racked up four points. It's unclear if he'll be available for Saturday's contest in Winnipeg.
