Hayton scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Hayton concludes February with two goals and five helpers over 10 games for the month. His first-period tally Tuesday stood as the game-winner, his second such goal this season. He's up to nine goals, 24 points, 124 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-4 rating through 60 appearances. He's toned down the physical play and increased his shot volume, but it's a nearly identical stat line to what he had last year.
