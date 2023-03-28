Hayton scored two goals on five shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Hayton scored on the power play in the first period and added an even-strength marker in the third. A pair of scoreless outings against the Avalanche ended his nine-game point streak, but Hayton's still been one of the Coyotes' best forwards in March with eight goals and nine helpers over 15 contests. For the season, he has 41 points, 165 shots on net, 77 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 75 appearances.