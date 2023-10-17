Hayton didn't score in Monday's 2-1 road loss against the Rangers, but he logged 12 PIM.

Hayton went after Ryan Lindgren of the Rangers with a cross-check, touching off a brawl at the horn to close the game. Things were already testy with 16 PIM and a penalty shot between the two teams before the melee, but Hayton ended up with a game misconduct in addition to his minor, and when the dust cleared, eight players from both teams picked up a combined 66 PIM. Hayton has been held scoreless with nine shots on goal through two contests.