Hayton scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Hayton followed up a three-game goal streak earlier this month with six straight scoreless outings. He snapped that skid with a steal-and-score play in the third period, then set up Nick Schmaltz's marker a few minutes later. Hayton has six goals, 10 helpers, 87 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-12 rating through 48 appearances, and he's been logging top-line minutes lately.