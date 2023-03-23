Hayton logged an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Hayton has five goals and nine assists during his nine-game point streak. He set up the second of linemate Clayton Keller's two tallies in this contests. For the season, Hayton has 39 points, 158 shots on net, 74 hits and 38 PIM through 72 appearances. As long as he's on the Coyotes' top line, the 22-year-old center should do enough on offense to warrant fantasy consideration.