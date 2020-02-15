Hayton (shoulder) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Washington, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

The 19-year-old was a recent call up from AHL Tucson after completing his conditioning stint. He's been recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered in the World Junior Championships in January, but could find himself back in the lineup soon. Expect another update on Hayton's status ahead of Monday's game against the Islanders, and Brad Richardson is expected to be deployed as the team's fourth-line center.