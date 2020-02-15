Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Won't play Saturday
Hayton (shoulder) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Washington, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
The 19-year-old was a recent call up from AHL Tucson after completing his conditioning stint. He's been recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered in the World Junior Championships in January, but could find himself back in the lineup soon. Expect another update on Hayton's status ahead of Monday's game against the Islanders, and Brad Richardson is expected to be deployed as the team's fourth-line center.
More News
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Recalled from conditioning stint•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Scores in first rehab game•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Sent to minors for conditioning•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Approaching return•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Back after World Juniors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.