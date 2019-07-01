Bennett signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Monday.

Bennett was supposed to spend the 2018-19 campaign with Dinamo Minsk of the KHL, but he was cut loose by the team after failing to live up to expectations through the first five games of the season. The 27-year-old last played in North America in 2017-18 when he racked up 12 goals and 57 points in 60 appearances with AHL Chicago. The 2010 first-round pick will likely spend most of the upcoming campaign in the minors, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him join the big club for a game or two on occasion.