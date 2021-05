McCartney penned a three-year, entry-level deal with the Coyotes on Thursday.

Selected by the Yotes in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft, McCartney saw action in four games for AHL Tucson after making the jump from the junior ranks in which he racked up one goal and four helpers. The 19-year-old winger will likely start the upcoming 2021-22 campaign in the minors but could earn a call-up if he continues to display a strong scoring touch.