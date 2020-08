Speers signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Sunday, Matt Layman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Speers is an easily forgotten part of the trade that sent Taylor Hall to Arizona, but the 23-year-old forward was mainly included to replenish the AHL players Arizona sent back to New Jersey. Speers is expected to spend the 2020-21 campaign with AHL Tucson.