Coyotes' Blake Speers: Sent to Arizona with Hall
The Devils traded Speers and Taylor Hall to Arizona in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 conditional third-round pick, Nate Schnarr, Nick Merkley and Kevin Bahl.
Hall is the blockbuster, but Speers will help replenish the depth AHL Tucson lost in the trade. Speers -- a 22-year-old forward -- has posted 15 goals and 13 assists over 115 AHL games in his career, and he'll be a restricted free agent at the end of the season.
