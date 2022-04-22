site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: coyotes-bokondji-imama-ascends-to-top-level | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Coyotes' Bokondji Imama: Ascends to top level
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Imama was promoted from AHL Tucson on Friday.
Imama will likely draw into a bottom-six role for Friday's game versus Washington. He's picked up 12 points through 54 AHL appearances this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jon Litterine
• 4 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read