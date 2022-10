Imama was put on waivers Sunday by the Coyotes, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Imama played in four games with Arizona last season, which included his NHL debut, and he scored one goal. He also had five goals, 12 points and 178 PIM across 54 minor-league contests in 2021-22. Imama is expected to be sent to AHL Tucson for the start of the year if he clears the waiver wire.