Imama was called up from AHL Tucson on Monday.

Imama has appeared in five NHL games this season but has yet to write his name on the scoresheet. Even when he does suit up, the 26-year-old winger is seeing minimal minutes, logging just 7:29 of ice time per game in those five outings. With the laundry list of injuries impacting the Coyotes' forward group, Imama will likely be in action versus the Oilers on Monday.