Imama scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Imama's had a long route to the NHL after he was selected by the Lightning in the sixth round of the 2015 draft. He made his debut against the Capitals on Friday, and he was able to achieve his first goal and point a day later. The 25-year-old has also brought energy to the Coyotes' fourth line, racking up seven hits and three shots on net despite logging a combined 9:46 of ice time across his two appearances so far. With the Coyotes navigating a plethora of injuries, Imama should be able to maintain a place in the lineup for the last week of the season.