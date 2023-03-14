site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: coyotes-bokondji-imama-up-with-coyotes | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Coyotes' Bokondji Imama: Up with Coyotes
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Imama was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
Imama has been credited with two blocks and five hits in two appearances with the Coyotes this season. He is projected to play on the fourth line Tuesday versus Calgary.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read