Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Activated off IR
Richardson (upper body) has been taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
The move clears the way for Richardson to slot into the lineup against the Blues on Thursday. Where the center fits in will likely depend on the healthy of Mario Kempe (upper body), though it will almost certainly be in a bottom-six role. The 33-year-old has been out of action since Jan. 10 against Vancouver, a stretch of 13 games on the shelf.
