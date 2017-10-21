Coyotes' Brad Richardson: All but ruled out Saturday
Richardson (lower body) is projected to sit out with his injury Saturday, when his team faces the Blackhawks at home, according to NHL.com.
By sitting this next one out, Richardson will have until Tuesday to rest his 32-year-old body before the next game -- a road match with the Islanders. Fantasy owners will be able to see ahead of time if he travels with the team as a strong indication of whether he'll return that day.
