Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Big night not enough
Richardson recorded two points -- a goal and an assist -- in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Florida.
Richardson's eighth assist of the season came with Arizona down a man. His goal later in the game was his 17th of the campaign, giving the Arizona forward 25 points in 58 games. He would set a new career high for points in a season if he can find the scoresheet seven more times over the season's final eight games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...