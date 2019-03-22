Richardson recorded two points -- a goal and an assist -- in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Florida.

Richardson's eighth assist of the season came with Arizona down a man. His goal later in the game was his 17th of the campaign, giving the Arizona forward 25 points in 58 games. He would set a new career high for points in a season if he can find the scoresheet seven more times over the season's final eight games.

