Richardson scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in a 4-2 win versus Anaheim on Thursday.

Richardson's second goal of the season, which came just under seven minutes into the third period, stood as the game-winner for the Coyotes. The 34-year-old hadn't scored in his last eight games, although that's a minor skid compared to his season-opening 26-game drought. Richardson scored a career-high 19 goals in 66 games last year, but has show no indication of rediscovering that touch in 2019-20.