According to coach Rick Tocchet, Richardson (lower body) is close to being cleared for contact, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

It's safe to assume Richardson won't be available for Wednesday's matchup with the Ducks, but the veteran forward should be ready to rejoin the lineup sooner rather than later. The 34-year-old's impending return will bolster the Coyotes' depth up front, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only picked up six points in 42 games this campaign.