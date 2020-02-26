Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Converts for shorthanded tally
Richardson scored a shorthanded goal on four shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.
Richardson converted on a pass from Vinnie Hinostroza to put the Coyotes up 1-0 at 14:16 of the first period. This was the only puck to get behind Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. Richardson has scored in consecutive outings and now has six tallies and 10 points in 55 games this season. The goal was the first shorthanded point of the year for the penalty-killing forward.
