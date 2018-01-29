Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Could face extended absence
Richardson (upper body) may miss a significant stretch of time, per Craig Morgan of NHL.com.
The Coyotes haven't provided an update on Richardson's status coming out of the All-Star break, but the news doesn't sound promising for the center. If the veteran is out long term, it could open the door for Josh Archibald or Freddie Hamilton to take on a bigger role with Arizona. Look for an update from the team ahead of Thursday's matchup with Dallas.
