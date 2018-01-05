Richardson (upper body) could return to action Saturday against the Rangers, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Richardson last dressed for the Coyotes Dec. 23 against the Avalanche, suffering an upper-body injury that has sidelined him since that date. That unavailability could come to an end Saturday, though his six points (one goal, five assists) over 36 contests this season isn't very fruitful from a fantasy standpoint.