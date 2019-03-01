Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Dazzles with four goals in win
Richardson scored four goals in a 5-2 win over Vancouver Thursday night.
On the heels of his first-ever four-goal game, Richardson is now Arizona's leading goal scorer with 16. It was only his second multi-goal game of this season and moves him up to 21 points in 48 games in 2018-19. Slightly unfortunate for his owners was the fact that all four of Richardson's goals came at even-strength despite the forward logging 1:18 of power-play ice time in the win.
