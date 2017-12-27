Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Dealing with upper-body ailment
Richardson (upper body) will likely miss the Coyotes' next few games, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Richardson will likely miss Arizona's next three games at the very least, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him placed on injured reserve for the duration of his recovery. However, the veteran pivot's absence shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched one goal and six points in 36 contests this season. Brendan Perlini will likely occupy Richardson's spot in the Coyotes' lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Colorado.
