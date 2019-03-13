Richardson recorded an even-strength assist and was a plus-3 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Richardson was able to get back in the point column, after he was pointless in his last five games. The first-line center has been decent this campaign, racking up 22 points in 54 games. The 34-year-old has only logged an average of 1:07 of power-play time in his last 10 games, which hampers his fantasy value.