Richardson won't return to Thursday's matchup with the Blue Jackets due to an upper-body injury.

The severity of Richardson's ailment remains unclear, but the Coyotes don't play again until next Thursday against the Stars due to the NHL's upcoming all-star break, so it's possible he won't be forced to miss any further action. The veteran forward has tallied three goals and nine points in 43 contests this season.

