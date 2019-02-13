Richardson (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with St. Louis, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Richardson has been sidelined for over a month due to his upper-body injury, so if he's able to go Thursday, the Coyotes may opt to limit his ice time. Confirmation on the veteran forward's status against the Blues should surface once Arizona takes the ice for pregame warmups.