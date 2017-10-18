Richardson is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed ailment and will be a game-time decision Thursday against Dallas, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Richardson sat out Tuesday with his injury, but could return to the lineup if he responds well to the morning skate Thursday. Without the veteran available, coach Rick Tocchet inserted Zac Rinaldo -- who was coming off a suspension -- into the fourth line; however, if cleared to play, Richardson will likely push Mario Kempe out of the game-day lineup.